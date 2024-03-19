Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Dried Lakes To Be Filled With Treated Water, More Borewells Being Drilled

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Dried Lakes To Be Filled With Treated Water, More Borewells Being Drilled

He said that measures will be taken to fill up dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water as has been done in the KC Valley.

Instructions have been given to officials concerned to use all private tankers. (File)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amid the looming water crisis in the state capital Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday presented a break-up of the current demand and supply arrangement.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) which is more than five times against the daily requirement of 2,600 MLDs adding that officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.

CM Siddaramaiah said that 1,470 MLD of water comes from the Cauvery River and 650 MLD is procured from borewells.

The BBMP had last week put a cap on the price of water tankers according to which tankers supplying water within a 5-kilometre radius can charge Rs 600 for 6,000 litres, Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre tanker, and Rs 1,000 for a 12,000-litre tanker.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD of water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from the Cauvery River and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while talking to the media after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department.

He said that he is pinning hope on the Cauvery Five project which will commence in June to address much of the water-related woes of Bengaluru as he noted that the Cauvery Five project will be able to cater to 110 villages, which were added to the Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 2006-07.

Addressing the issue of the water crisis, he said, “We have enough storage of drinking water in Cauvery and Kabini, which is sufficient to last till June. There is 11.04 TMC water storage in KRS and 9.02 TMC in Kabini,” adding that the government will drill bore wells at 313 places and 1,200 inactive bore wells will be revived.

Instructions have been given to officials concerned to use all private tankers, including the ones from Karnataka Milk Federation in slums, upland areas, 110 villages, and borewell-dependent areas while instructions were given to increase the number of task forces to respond to complaints immediately and not to use drinking water in parks.

He said that measures will be taken to fill up dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water as has been done in the KC Valley.

“There is no shortage of funds to provide drinking water”, he added.

The CM asserted the recent order by the BBMP that potable water should not be used for parks and other non-drinking purposes.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.