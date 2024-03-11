Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis Forces Tech Employees to Leave For Hometowns; State Govt Says No Scarcity of Water

Bengaluru Water Crisis Forces Tech Employees to Leave For Hometowns; State Govt Says No Scarcity of Water

Bengaluru Water Crisis has hit the employees so much that one IT employee Anita Srinivas said she has opted for a more permanent solution by moving to Mumbai, where she owns a second home.

People are struggling to quench thirst and meet regular household needs. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As the water crisis in Bengaluru worsened, many technology professionals are temporarily leaving the city and many have left the city for their hometowns. In the meantime, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said there is no water scarcity in Bengaluru and alleged that the BJP was indulging in politics over the water shortage in the city.

The water crisis has hit the city so much that many tech employee at a multinational corporations have sought refuge in Mysuru.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Sumantha, an employee residing in Ayyappa Nagar, KR Puram, said he and his wife faced a severe water shortage in their apartment complex and struggled for the most basic necessities.

He said the water crisis in the city has forced him to move temporarily and even in this condition, he is still paying a hefty monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for a flat. His situation also got complicated by his employer’s no work-from-home policy.

Another IT employee Anita Srinivas said she has opted for a more permanent solution by moving to Mumbai, where she owns a second home.

In the meantime, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that the party was indulging in politics over the water shortage in Bengaluru.

“BJP is planning a protest against the state government tomorrow, let them do what they want, first let them approach the central government and ask them to give permission to Mahadayi and Mekedaatu projects”, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“There is no such scarcity of water in Bengaluru, it is the BJP that has created the scarcity, its what they’re doing, we are providing what we have been asked legally to Tamil Nadu. Our priority to provide water to Bengaluru” the Deputy CM added.

He stated that nearly 7 thousand borewells were running short in the city and efforts were on to address the issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.