Bengaluru Water Crisis: Non-Registered Water Tankers Will Be Seized, Warns Shivakumar; ‘Water Not Individual Property’

The CM said that a substantial budget of Rs 556 crore has been allocated to address the water scarcity in Bengaluru. Each MLA in the city has been granted Rs 10 crore to tackle water shortages in their constituencies.

Addressing the impending water crisis in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar issued a stern warning to water tanker owners and operators. He emphasized that the government would seize tankers that fail to register with the authorities before the March 7 deadline. Currently, out of the 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru, only 219 have completed the registration process. Shivakumar highlighted the critical nature of the situation, stating that water is a communal resource and not owned by individuals. To combat the crisis, officials have been directed to mobilize water supply from areas with ample groundwater reserves.

“Water is not the property of any individual. Officials have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is already operating 210 tankers to supply water,” he said.

The CM said that a substantial budget of Rs 556 crore has been allocated to address the water scarcity in Bengaluru. Each MLA in the city has been granted Rs 10 crore to tackle water shortages in their constituencies. Additionally, the BBMP and BWSSB have allocated Rs 148 crore and Rs 128 crore, respectively, for this purpose.

The government has taken proactive measures by establishing BBMP helplines and ward-wise grievance centers to address water-related complaints. A dedicated ‘war room’ has been established for real-time monitoring of the crisis, with senior officials overseeing the situation daily. “A ‘war room’ has been set up for real-time monitoring of the situation. Senior officials, and I will personally monitor the situation on a daily basis. It is the responsibility of the government to provide drinking water to the citizens. There is no need to be worried,” he added.

He advised against using drinking water for non-essential activities like gardening and car washing, suggesting the use of treated water for such purposes. With a collective effort and judicious water usage, the city can navigate through this challenging water crisis.

