Bengaluru Water Crisis: Open To Accepting Constructive Suggestions From BJP, Says Karnataka Government

This was conveyed by state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaks to the media. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As the Bengaluru water crisis stretches on, the Karnataka government on Saturday said that it was open to accepting suggestions from the Opposition, mainly BJP if they were constructive.

Shivakumar, while addressing the media at his residence, said, “The Opposition parties don’t seem to know anything other than criticism. If they give any constructive suggestions, we are certainly open to considering them. For the first time in the history of the state, we have taken on the water mafia by taking over private water tankers.

“About 50 per cent of the bore wells in the city have dried up. We have decided to take over thousands of private water tankers to supply water from sources outside the city. We have left the pricing to officials as factors like distance travelled determine costs. Unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water,” he said.

“The media is raising an alarm. It’s a crisis indeed when large numbers of bore wells have dried up. We have taken steps to address this. The public must not use water wastefully for washing cars etc. People must understand the value of water. This is the reason why we are proposing the Mekedatu project,” said Shivakumar.

Asked why the government was not able to get water while private water tankers were managing large supplies, he said, “Private water tankers supply water from private bore wells while government supplies from drinking water units.”

Asked why a nodal officer had been appointed for Bengaluru Rural constituency and not for others, Shivakumar said, “Wards under Bengaluru Rural constituency depend on bore wells for water.”

Earlier on Saturday, R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka said that Bengaluru’s water crisis had hit the city’s image at the global level and blamed the government for creating the shortage by releasing water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

“An American channel has broadcast news asking people not to visit Bengaluru city. Without placing effective arguments before the authorities, the Congress government has released water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

“The BJP will stage a protest demanding the supply of water to the people of Bengaluru on Monday (March 11) at Freedom Park. If our demands are not met, we will take a call on the future course of action,” said Ashoka while addressing the media.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, as many as 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru residents, expressing concern over the prevailing situation, have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the primary civic body in the city, to address the water problem on priority and ensure regular supply.

(With IANS inputs)

