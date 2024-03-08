Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Use Mall Toilets Amid Shortage, Society Rejects Claims

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents of Bengaluru city are facing severe water crisis. They are being forced to use toilets in malls, claimed a Reddit user. Residents express concern over the water crisis on the internet.

Bengaluru: The Silicon City is currently dealing with a severe water shortage as the underground water is running out, and the Cauvery basin is facing drought. The water crisis has reached such severity that people are bound to use toilets in malls. People have started posting their grievances on social media platforms, expressing their frustration, fear, and concerns as the city grapples with a severe water crisis. To deal with the critical situation, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has banned the usage of drinking water for construction, car washing, and water fountains. The authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violations of this order.

