Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Schools, Educational Institutions Closed; Students Asked To Attend Online Classes Due To ‘Emergency’

Amid the ongoing Bengaluru Water Crisis, several educational institutions have been closed and due to the 'emergency', students have been asked to attend online classes.

Bengaluru Schools Closed

New Delhi: Bengaluru has been in the news for quite some time and the reason, unfortunately, is not very pleasant. A severe water crisis has struck the Karnataka capital and it has been a few days, that the people of Bengaluru have been facing it. Amid the ongoing crisis, several schools and coaching centres have been shut and students have been asked to attend classes in online mode. The Bengaluru Water Crisis is worsening with every passing day and the residents of the Karnataka capital are extremely worried since peak summers are yet to arrive. Here’s the latest update about the schools and educational institutions in the city with respect to the water crisis…

Bengaluru Schools, Educational Institutions Closed Due To Water Crisis

As mentioned earlier, a few schools and coaching centres in Bengaluru have been closed and the reason for the same is the ongoing water crisis in the Karnataka capital. According to a report by India Today, a school on the Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru city has been closed and the authorities have announced that the classes will be conducted in online mode. Similarly, a coaching centre in the Vijayanagar area of the city, has also asked the students to attend classes virtually for one week, due to an ’emergency’.

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Offers Suggestions For Quick Redressal

Lambasting the Siddaramaiah government for attempting to address the issue “unscientifically”, Surya in a Tweet also offered suggestions to the BWSSB for quick redressal of the issue. The MP suggested..

Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector. Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress. About 1,300 MLD of available treated water must be diverted towards lakes for recharging aquifers. Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up. On a war footing, redrill/flush existing borewells which have witnessed reduced yields in the last few months. Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers. Cauvery Stage-5 must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed.”

Bengaluru Residents Concerned Over Water Crisis

Muniyamma, a local residing in Bengaluru’s Babusapalaya, said that his area has been facing water shortage for the past 6 months. “For the last six months, there has been a water problem in Babusapalaya, Bengaluru. Affluent people buy water from tankers, but poor people like us have to struggle for water,” the local said. Although the Cauvery water pipeline has been laid in Babusapalya in Bengaluru but no water connection has been provided yet. People are saying that if Cauvery water comes here, the water problem of the people here will be solved.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.

(Inputs from ANI)

