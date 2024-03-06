Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Society Residents Plan To ‘Protect’ Water In City With Rs 5,000 Fine, Special Security Guards

Bengaluru Water Crisis: In the wake of the rising water crisis in the city, several housing societies in Bengaluru have advised residents to be careful with their daily water usage.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As the city is battling water crisis, residents of one housing society in Bengaluru said they have come up with new ideas to save water in their society. They said they will impose a Rs 5,000 fine on residents over the misuse of drinking water amid severe water crisis in the city. They also said a special security guard will also be deployed to monitor the situation.

In the wake of the rising water crisis in the city, several housing societies in Bengaluru have advised residents to be careful with their daily water usage until the matter is addressed. Some of the severely affected areas include Whitefield, Yelahanka and Kanakpura.

Palm Meadows Housing Society Did Not Get Water Supply

Issuing a notice to its residents, the Palm Meadows housing society located in Whitefield, said that it has not received water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the past four days. The society authorities said they have been managing with borewells and run the risk of depletion of groundwater very soon.

To deal with the grim situation, the community said it has decided to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent for each of its units.

The society also warned of higher penalties for repeated violations, adding that a separate security person will be hired to intensify patrolling.

Prestige Falcon City Apartment Issues Notice

In a similar notice that was issued to residents of 2,500 of its units, the Prestige Falcon City Apartment Owners Association (PFCAOA) in Bengaluru’s crisis-hit Kanakpura said it received information that “RTO & BWSSB authorities are seizing all water tankers to ensure water delivery to areas facing severe water scarcity where there is no water available”.

“As a result of this unprecedented action, our water sumps have been depleted, and we currently have no water available in them. At present, we only have water stored in the overhead tanks, which may not last much longer.

Prestige Sunnyside Oak Apartment Issues Instructions

Another society named the Prestige Sunnyside Oak apartment complex also issued a series of instructions to its residents to reduce water consumption, including that they should not pour water to clean the balcony area and should use a mop.

In the meantime, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in the Legislative Assembly that the government would prioritise irrigation and water management projects over other works.

DK Shivakumar on Water Crisis

“The priority is the development of irrigation projects and filling up tanks. Other works, such as roads, will be taken up subsequently. We have already discussed this with the Chief Minister,” Shivakumar said on Tuesday while replying to queries on irrigation, and Bengaluru city development in the Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a question by Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju on Yagachi dam works, he said, “The officials have already reported on the development of canals. Construction work is in progress on the 5.5-kilometre stretch of the canal and work on the remaining 1.5-kilometre stretch is halted due to issues with land acquisition. Yagachi Dam will get due attention from the government.”

To a question on the slow progress of the Upper Bhadra project by Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh Babu, he said, “All necessary approvals have been given to works worth Rs 856 crore for the project. There are many land acquisition issues along the way and we are trying to resolve them. The work had slowed down during Covid. The overall progress of the project is delayed as the Centre is yet to release the Rs 5,300 crores promised in the previous Union budget.”

