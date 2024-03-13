Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: State Bans Use Of Drinking Water In Swimming Pools, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine For Violation

Bengaluru Water Crisis: The the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said it will cut down 20 per cent of the water supply to bulk users.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As the water crisis in Bengaluru continues to worsen, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools. As per the new order from the BWSSB, the swimming pools across the city will have to be shut temporarily as the pools cannot be filled using treated water to avoid any hygiene-related concerns.

In the fresh order, the BWSSB said a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the order is violated. Moreover, additional fine of Rs 500 will be imposed along with Rs 5,000 on repeated violators, according to a report by Deccan Herald. The decision from the BWSSB came as the city is struggling to meet the water demand amid a crisis.

Apart from this, the BWSSB said it will cut down 20 per cent of the water supply to bulk users. According to the BWSSB, the bulk users are those who use two crores litres a day and there are 38 such bulk users in the city.

The BWSSB said the cut in the water supply to the bulk users will be done in a phased manner from March 15. However, the BWSSB said the new order will not be implemented in hospitals like NIMHANS, Command Hospital and Victoria Hospital among others.

Last week, the BWSSB has banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, construction, gardening, fountains and maintenance works. The agency had allowed treated water for the above works.

As the water crisis has hit the city’s housing societies, the affected residents urged the government to address the matter promptly.

Anuradha, a resident of Sampangi Ramanagara on Sunday highlights the escalating difficulty in obtaining drinking water.

“Previously we used to receive water twice a week for a few hours, however, the onset of summer has disrupted this routine. Now, Cauvery water is released only once a week, exacerbating the drinking water shortage. The urgency for government intervention through BBMP to facilitate reliable water access is needed now,” Anuradha said.

Srinivas Murthy, another resident, echoes the distress, noting the absence of KDIO water supply in their area.

“With 20 residents in our building, the potential solution lies in improving the regularity of the Cauvery water supply. The community has been proactive in water storage, but the current weekly supply leaves us dependent on additional water sources. I urge the BBMP to send water tankers promptly, enabling residents to collect essential drinking water and alleviate the strain on households,” Srinivas Murthy said.

Earlier on March 9, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar addressed the water crisis the city has been witnessing.

He said, “We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru. In the city, we have 1 crore 40 lakh population, 150 litres of water consumption per person per day is required. The total quantity required for Bengaluru is 200000 mld (million litres per day).”

