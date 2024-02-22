Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Supply to be Disrupted in City From Feb 27, Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

Bengaluru Water Crisis: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the water supply will be disrupted as it will undertake emergency maintenance works and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres.

Bengaluru: Because of rain deficit and depleting water level, Bengaluru is facing an acute water shortage this year, just months before peak summer. This crisis has forced many residents to ration their water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs. Moreover, the water supply will be disrupted in parts of Bengaluru from 6 AM on February 27 to 6 AM on February 28. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the water supply will be disrupted as it will undertake emergency maintenance works and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres.

Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours

Water supply will be disrupted for 24-hours for Cauvery 4th Stage 2nd Phase and the reas that will be affected include 4th Block Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar and Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, a part of ITI Layout, 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jaya Lakshmamma Layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Geology Layout, Narasapura, Kandaya Layout, Mulakattamma Layout, a part of Papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar Layout and surrounding areas of West Bengaluru. Similarly, water supply will be disrupted in Bengaluru North, including Dasarahalli zone as well as RR Nagar Zone. Apart from this, 14 BBMP wards will be affected.

List of Affected Areas

Other areas that will be affected include A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station and areas like Akshaynagar, MEG Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar and Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station.

Water supply will also be impacted in areas like Nallur Puram, Ramesh Nagar, Reddy Palya, Vibhuthipura, Annasandra Palya and LBS Nagar under BWSSB’s Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station will also be impacted.

In the wake of this development, the BWSSB has urged the city residents to store sufficient water.

