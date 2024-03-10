Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis: ‘Work From Home, Online Classes Until Monsoon’, Residents Urge Authorities

Many requests have been made to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make work from home mandatory for IT companies and to allow schools to function online.

Karnataka is facing one of the worst water crises in recent years. (File)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As there is no respite from the water woes in the city, the Bengaluru residents have asked the administration for work-from-home (WFH) and online classes for students to save water till the monsoon arrives in the city.

The residents of Bangalore have been facing a hard time due to the severe water crisis for more than two weeks and amidst this difficult situation, the rising temperatures have added to their woes. This has forced them to ask their employers to switch to WFH and educational institutes to continue online classes to save water and ease the pressure on employees and students.

Requests Made To Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Via Social Media

Meanwhile, many requests have been made to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah via social media to make work from home mandatory for IT companies and to allow schools to function online. Bangaloreans and different resident groups have said that if the online work model worked during the COVID-19 pandemic it will work during the water crisis too.

El Nino Effect, Says IMD

Karnataka, especially its capital, is facing one of the worst water crises in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has attributed the scanty rains to the El Nino effect.

According to IMD scientist A Prasad, there was an El Nino effect last year, which is moderate this year too but is likely to decline. Its effect was evident as summer set in the third and fourth week of February, which otherwise happens only in March in Bengaluru, he explained.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, some 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the state government as of February 10.

Fill Drying Lakes With Treated Water

Civic authorities in Bengaluru have decided to fill the drying lakes with 1,300 million litres per day of treated water to replenish groundwater sources in the city, where about 50 percent of the borewells have dried up.

A Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) official said the situation is grim because the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Mandya district from where Cauvery water is supplied to Bengaluru does not have adequate water due to summer.

Don’t Panic, Says BWSSB

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasath Manohar on Sunday stated that the board has sufficient water for supply in the city and its outskirts till the month of July. The clarification by the board has come amid reports that Silicon City is expected to face a drinking water crisis in the coming days.

200 New Borewells

The board has given the green light to start digging 200 borewells. Currently, because the Cauvery fifth stage project remains incomplete, only 40,000 BWSSB water connections can be supplied to the 110 villages recently incorporated into the city. To solve this critical problem, the board has mobilized 79 tankers to deliver free water to the regions most in need.

