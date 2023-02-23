Home

Bengaluru Weather Update: State To Witness Above Normal Maximum Temperature Till THIS Date

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in maximum temperature in parts of Karnataka by two to three degree celsius over the next two days. The weatherman also said that the dry weather will prevail in the state. On Thursday, the Bengaluru Rural District recorded an average minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 78 per cent of the geographical area of Bengaluru Rural District recorded minimum temperature of 16.2 degree Celsius.

Bengaluru to experience high temperature till 27 Feb

The weather forecasting agency will witness around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius on Friday

Maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain same till 27 February, said IMD. Whereas, Bengaluru’s minimum temperature will gradually increase from 16 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius till 27 February.

