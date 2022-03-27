Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman from Bengaluru’s Byappanahalli died after suffering from a heart attack while working out at the gym around 8 am on Saturday. The woman has been identified as Vinaya Vittal, a resident of GM Palya, who was working out at the Challenge Health Club at Mallesplaya. CCTV footage of the woman collapsing after the fatal heart attack has now emerged online and a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | India vs South Africa, Women’s CWC 2022: SA Knockout IND in a Last-Ball Thriller
The CCTV footage shared by a YouTube channel named Public Spot shows the woman near the squat rack when she collapsed. Vinaya was immediately rushed to CV Raman Hospital by staff and other members present at the gym. However, as per the police report based on the doctor's examination, Vinaya died en route to the hospital.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Vinaya was working as a background officer at IDC, based in Mangalore. She lived alone in a rented house in GM Palya for the past few years and used to go to the gym every morning. News of her death left her family and friends in shock. Her landlord Jayamma also said he came to know about her death only after visiting the gym.