Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman from Bengaluru's Byappanahalli died after suffering from a heart attack while working out at the gym around 8 am on Saturday. The woman has been identified as Vinaya Vittal, a resident of GM Palya, who was working out at the Challenge Health Club at Mallesplaya. CCTV footage of the woman collapsing after the fatal heart attack has now emerged online and a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station.

The CCTV footage shared by a YouTube channel named Public Spot shows the woman near the squat rack when she collapsed. Vinaya was immediately rushed to CV Raman Hospital by staff and other members present at the gym. However, as per the police report based on the doctor's examination, Vinaya died en route to the hospital.