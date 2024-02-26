Home

4 Dozen Eggs At Rs 48,000! Bengaluru Woman Duped Online Trying To Save Some Extra Bucks

Bengaluru Online Fraud: 38-year-old woman lost over Rs 48,000 after trying to buy 4 dozens eggs online for Rs 49.

Bengaluru: A one-of-a-kind incident of online fraud has come to light from India’s silicon city Bengaluru, where a woman lost Rs 48,000 after attempting to buy four dozen eggs at a discounted price of Rs 49, Times of India reported. The woman scrolled through several advertisements to find various offers and opted for the discounted eggs. Four dozen eggs were advertised at a discounted price of Rs 49 only. According to the victim, she clicked on the link in the ad, that took her to a page where there was a description of how hens were reared and the organic eggs collected and delivered.

“I chose to buy four dozen eggs for Rs 49. When I proceeded to place the order, it took me to a contact information page,” the woman said.

How The Online Fraud Happened?

The woman entered her card details and clicked to place the order, a popup occurred saying she could only make payment through credit cards. She proceeded to pay but ended up losing over Rs 48,000 from her account.

“I entered my details and clicked on it to place the order. It took me to the next page where they had payment options only through credit cards. I entered my credit card details, including the expiry date and CVV number, and clicked on ‘proceed to payment’. I received an OTP on my registered mobile number. Before I entered the OTP, a total of Rs 48,199 was debited from my credit card account (and was transferred) to an account named ‘Shine Mobile HU’.” the woman said.

Fraudster Blocked The Account

After losing the money, the woman called customer care and explained to them about the money deduction. But, rather than helping her they blocked my account. “I called the cyber crime helpline (1930) and they directed me to lodge a complaint at the nearest police station,” she said.

She followed the instructions and filed the complaint, after which a case was lodged under the IT act.

Bank Called To The Victim Woman

The victim received a call from her bank’s credit card department related to the payment. However, the cyber cell is investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

The victim received a call from her bank's credit card department related to the payment. However, the cyber cell is investigating the matter and further details are awaited.