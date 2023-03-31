Home

Bengaluru Woman Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Moving Car; Accused Arrested

According to the initial probe, the woman was meeting a friend at the National Games Village Park in Koramangala, when one of the accused approached the two and objected at both being in the park late at night.

Bengaluru Woman Gang-raped: In shocking news coming from Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a moving car on March 25, police said. The cops have arrested all four accused in the matter. According to the initial probe, the woman was meeting a friend at the National Games Village Park in Koramangala, when one of the accused approached the two and objected at both being in the park late at night. When her friend left, the accused and his three friends dragged the woman from the park to the vehicle waiting outside.

The car soon sped away and all four men allegedly gang-raped the woman before dropping her near her house and also threatening her with “dire consequences” if she reported the incident to the police.

“We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated,” NDTV quoted senior Bengaluru police officer CK Baba saying.

The police added that the rape survivor underwent treatment at a hospital before filing an official complaint.

