Bengaluru: In a big relief to Bengaluru commuters traveling to work on metro rail, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to advance metro service timings by an hour in the morning beginning this Monday (December 20). With the growing demand for longer operating hours, BMRCL will operate Namma Metro services from 5 am to 11 pm from December 20. At present, first trains depart stations from 6 am to 11 pm.Also Read - Bengaluru Metro Update: Services Extended Till 11 PM | Check Other Important Updates Here

Issuing a release on the revised timings, the BMRCL said, “Operational timings of Namma Metro services have been advanced by one hour on all days of the week (Monday to Saturday), except Sundays. Trains will commence at 5 am from the terminal stations on weekdays. There is no change in timings on Sundays; trains will start at 7 am.” Also Read - Karnataka Urges IT Firms in Bengaluru to Extend Work From Home Till December 2022. This is Why

The BMRCL officials also said that the metro services will return to a schedule identical to what was followed in pre-Covid times from December 20. Also Read - Karnataka Unlocks: Namma Metro Services to Resume From June 21. Check Timings, Other Details

The release stated, “Metro train services will now commence at 5 am from the terminal stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday). There is no change in metro timings on Sundays and trains will start at 7 am.” The BMRCL release further stated that the last metro train at the terminal stations will commence from 11 pm and the trains will reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at 11.30 pm on all days of the week.

“The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from all the terminal stations and at 11.30 pm from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic on all days of the week,” the press release stated.