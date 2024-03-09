Home

Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens 8 Days After IED Blast, Tight Security In Place – WATCH

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru reopened its door for customers on Saturday morning, almost eight days after an explosion that left at least ten people injured.

Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka’s Bengaluru reopened its doors to customers on Saturday morning, marking a significant moment almost eight days after a tragic explosion that resulted in at least ten people sustaining injuries. The incident, which occurred on March 1 during the busy lunch hour at the cafe located in Whitefield area, had shaken the community. However, the resilience and spirit of the cafe shone through as it welcomed patrons back.

The famous cafe’s reopening was met with tight security arrangements, reflecting the priority placed on customer safety. As customers lined up outside the outlet, the cafe’s co-founder, Raghavendra Rao, and the entire staff gathered for a touching moment of unity by singing the National Anthem. Prior to reopening, the cafe underwent extensive renovations to ensure a safer and more secure environment for its customers.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Checking of the customers being done at the Rameshwaram cafe. The cafe has reopened for people, 8 days after the blast. pic.twitter.com/kwclTU4ksE — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

“We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future. We are strengthening our security team, and are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards,” Raghavendra Rao said while speaking to ANI.

Interacting with the reporters, Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder Divya Raghavendra Rao said that “hoteliers cannot stoop to such a level as their hands feed the people”. “Our objective is to take Indian, especially south Indian platter, to the global level. This (incident) cannot shake the courage of Indian culture, it cannot shake the spirit of the true Indians. The answer to the attempt to disrupt will be given when the cafe re-opens for the customers on Saturday morning (6 a.m.),” she said.

“We started our journey with a cart in 2012. After the war, there is peace, revolution, and change. The incident has made us strong. Our 1,500 employees will be ‘security guards’. Metal detectors have been installed at cafe outlets. There will be supervisors in plain clothes to keep an eye,” she added.

