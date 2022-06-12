Bengaluru: Bhogeshwar, the elephant with the longest tusks in India, was found dead in the Gundar area of ​​Bandipur Forest on Sunday morning. Bhogeshwar was 60 years old. The cause of the death is stated to be old age. During the postmortem, no injury marks of any kind were found on Bhogeshwar’s body.Also Read - 'Your Chaddis Will Be Sent To PM Modi': Karnataka Congress Leader To BJP

For a few days, his health had been deteriorating. For the past several decades, he was the center of attraction for the tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest due to his long tusks.

Watch Bhogeshwar Enjoying His Time At Bandipur

