Big Breakthrough in Rameshwaram Cafe Case: Bengaluru Bomb Blast Suspect Arrested By NIA

The NIA on March 9 released photos and videos of the suspected bomber and declared Rs 10 lakh reward for any clues and information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber.

Bengaluru: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant progress in the investigation of the Bengaluru café blast that occurred at the famous Whitefield eatery, Rameshwaram cafe, on March 1. According to TV reports, the NIA detained a suspect named Shabbir in connection with the blast. Reportedly, the suspect, Shabbir, was apprehended from Ballari in Karnataka. The arrest comes after at least nine people were injured in the IED blast at Rameshwaram cafe.

Following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the NIA took over the investigation last week. As the investigation continues, the focus will be on gathering evidence, conducting thorough interrogations, and building a strong case against those responsible for the tragic incident.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one Shabbir from Ballari in Karnataka in connection with Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. He is still being questioned in the case. It is yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man caught on CCTV: Sources pic.twitter.com/ViWxQtoH6c — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that the agencies have almost tracked the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru cafe blast case. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “The identity of the bomber has been almost tracked. The special wing CCB and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths are further ascertaining it.” The NIA on March 9 released photos and videos of the suspected bomber and declared Rs 10 lakh reward for any clues and information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber. The CCB has formed seven to eight teams to track and nab the accused.

