Bengaluru Crime: Biker Collides Purposely With Car At 3AM, Chases Couple Inside For 5Km; Shocking Video Surfaces

In the video, the car was seen moving on a road, soon at a turn ahead two men on bike were seen coming towards the car. They were then seen purposely colliding at the front side of the car. The entire footage of was recorded in the dash cam of the car.

Bengaluru crime: A video of an incident in which a two-wheeler collided head-on with a car in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur at around 3 am on Sunday, January 29 has gone viral on Twitter. The video posted on Twitter by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, shows the biker chasing the car for nearly 5 kms and confronting the couple who was in the car. According to o Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), S Girish, Ankita Jaiswal and Kush Jaiswal were returning to their apartment in their car on Sarjapur Main Road at the time of the incident.

“Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car at night. Use dash cam,” the tweet said.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

Both get off their bike and ask the couple in the car to get down. The couple then refused to get down and moved the car in the reverse direction. The bikers were seen following the car to a distance while the driver continued to reverse the car.

The two men were arrested after they reportedly tried to extort the couple near Doddakannelli on Sarjapur Main Road in the early hours of Sunday by ramming their bike into a vehicle.

Karnataka | Two people, Dhanush and Rakshit, arrested in connection with the incident where they (on a two-wheeler) collided with a couple in a car & chased them for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli late last night. FIR registered: S Girish, DCP Whitefield Division pic.twitter.com/wTxuWQ9eaq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023