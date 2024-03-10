Home

‘BJP Needs Two-Thirds Majority To Amend Preamble, Remove Distortions From Constitution’: Anantkumar Hegde

Six years ago, Anantkumar Hegde had stirred a political firestorm when he remarked that the BJP would change the Constitution to do away with the word "secular" in its preamble.

File Photo (PTI)

Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Sunday sparked a controversy saying that the saffron party will change the country’s “distorted” Constitution and make it favourable towards Hindus if they get a two-thirds majority in the the Lok Sabha.

Hegde, who has been a vocal proponent of removing the word “secular” from the Preamble and other “unnecessary additions” from the Constitution, went on to explain the numbers the BJP would need in order to carry out such an undertaking.

BJP must get THESE numbers to amend Constitution

The Lok Sabha MP said the BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”.

Addressing a public gathering, Hegde urged his supporters to ensure that the saffron party gets the required majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as he went on to explain the numbers required to amend the preamble of the Constitution.

He said that for this to happen, the BJP must also come to power in more that 20 States.

“If the Constitution has to be amended — the Congress fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society — if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority,” the six-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka said.

“If we think it can be done as Congress is not there in Lok Sabha and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and keep quiet, it is not possible,” he said, as he stressed on the BJP’s need to have two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and also win two-thirds of the States, to bring changes in the Constitution.

Winning 400 seats LS will help in mustering similar majority in Rajya Sabha

The BJP leader said that in order to amend the Constitution, the party not only needs a majority in the Lower House but in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) as well.

“Modi said — Ab ki baar 400 paar (This time it will be above 400 seats) — Why above 400? … We have two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, (but) in Rajya Sabha we don’t have two-thirds majority. We have a small majority. In state governments, we don’t have an adequate majority,” Hegde said, while noting that winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Rajya Sabha, and coming to power in two-third of the states.

Noting that in the recent Rajya Sabha polls held in Karnataka, three seats were won by the Congress, while BJP got only one, the MP said that if Congress’s number increases, any Constitutional amendment made by the BJP government would not get passed in the Rajya Sabha.

‘Anti-nationals’ will have a free run if CAA not implemented

Hegde cited the example of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it was passed in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha “with effort”. But several state governments did not approve it, and hence it could not be implemented

“Now government plans to implement it (CAA) through an amendment. If not, the law and order will go out of hands and anti-nationals will have a free run,” Hegde said, without explaining who the “anti-nationals” are.

“If we win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, we can win the assembly seats. Because of this more than 20 states will come to us, and we will have two-thirds majority among the state governments. With two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and among state governments — once this happens — then see how it will be,” he said.

BJP would remove ‘secular’ from preamble

In 2017, Hegde, the then Union Minister of State for Skill Development, had courted controversy for his comments regarding changing the Constitution.

Seeking to end the controversy that had stalled parliamentary proceedings at the time, Hegde had subsequently tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha after a nudge by the Speaker, but maintained that his statement had been distorted.

Congress reacts

Reacting to Hegde’s statement today, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said this showed that the BJP is anti-Constitution.

“Let him do it, amend the Constitution…this shows that the BJP government (at the Centre) and the BJP MP are against the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let him get it stamped by the Prime Minister,” he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Mandya.

(With PTI inputs)

