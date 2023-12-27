Home

Karnataka

BJP Vs BJP In Karnataka: MLA Alleges Rs 40,000 Crore Covid Scam Under Yediyurappa Govt.

Vijayapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Rs 40,000 crore were embezzled by the previous BJP government led by former CM BS Yediyurappa during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka News: Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has levelled serious corruption allegations against the former BJP government in the state, claiming that the BS Yediyurappa dispensation was involved in Rs 40,000 crore scam during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Yatnal, the BJP MLA from Vijayapur, threatened to “expose” irregularities and names if he was expelled from the party.

“I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever. BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister in the first wave of corona. 40,000 crores of rupees have been embezzled at that time. They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each corona patient.” MLA Yatna alleged.

“It was our government, doesn’t matter whose government was in power, thieves are thieves,” he said.

Rs 40,000 crore scam

The BJP MLA further alleged that the Yediyurappa government during the COVID-19 pandemic fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask.

“They (BJP govt) fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask during Corona. 10 thousand beds have been prepared in Bengaluru. 10,000 beds were rented for this. If they had bought the beds with that money, how many thousands of crores of rupees have they looted?,” Yatnal asked.

“I apprised this matter to BS Yeddyurappa in Vidhansouda. When I got corona positive, they took Rs 5 lakh 80 thousand in Manipal hospital. From where do the poor people give so much money?” the BJP leader alleged.

The Vijayapura MLA also asserted that the country survives because of PM Modi.

Will expose them if expelled

“Let them give me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them all. If truth be told, everyone should be kept in fear. If everyone becomes a thief, who will save the state and the country? The country survives because of Prime Minister Modi. There have been many scandals in the past in this country. Coal scam to 2G scam,” he said.

Talking about former BJP Minister Murugesh Nirani’s statement that Yatnalas will not be taken into consideration, he said “Why questions about such people should be asked? How do they all become State Vice Presidents? There are many more things that I will tell you after if I am expelled.”

Proves Congress allegations, says CM Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the BJP MLA’s allegations against his own party’s government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was “further evidence” of Congress’ earlier accusation against the Yediyurappa government.

“BJP MLA @BasanagoudaBJP’s bold allegation that the previous @BJP4Karnataka government led by @BSYBJP was involved in a Rs 40,000 crore corruption scandal during the Covid-19 pandemic has given further evidence to our earlier accusation that the BJP government was a ‘40% commission government,” Siddaramaiah said in a post of X.

“If we consider Yatnal’s accusation, it seems like the corruption is 10 times more than our estimate. The group of BJP ministers who had come out howling at our accusation and held a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, where are they hiding now?” the CM added.

(With inputs from agencies)

