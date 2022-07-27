Bengaluru: A BJP Yuva morcha worker was allegedly murdered by unknown miscreants in Karnataka’s coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday night. The worker, Praveen Kumar Nettaru, 31, was a resident of Sulia died after two unknown bike-borne miscreants attacked him with swords and fled the scene. Praveen owned a chicken shop at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur.

Also Read - Karnataka Moral Policing: Hindu Outfits Warn If Police Can't Do It's Job To Curb Drugs, They Will

Following the incident, tension gripped the town as protests erupted with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for bandh in some of the taluks to condemn the killing. Social media posts were abuzz with calls for revenge and police are suspecting it to be a revenge killing.

In wake of the protests, section 144 was imposed in the Puttur area and security forces have been deployed in Bellare village. Security has been beefed up in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts as additional forces have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Protests Against the Killing of Praveen Nettaru

Soon after the incident, BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest in front of the hospital and demanded that the Deputy Collector visit the spot on Tuesday night. The VHP has given a Bandh call in Kadaba, Suliya and Puttur Taluks of the district on Wednesday against the killing.

#WATCH | Karnataka: “We want justice” slogans raised by many BJP workers protesting against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru. (Visuals from Bellare & Puttur in Dakshina Kannada) pic.twitter.com/troB6yCjjv — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

They have decided to take out a procession of the body from Puttur to Bellare. Bellare police have registered the case and formed 4 special teams to nab the culprits.

How was the BJP Youth Leader murdered?

Praveen Nettaru, the BJP youth worker was heading home after closing his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm late Tuesday evening when the unknown assailants hacked him to death, police said. As soon as he was attacked, he tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head, police said.

Local residents immediately informed police, which rushed to the spot and took blood-soaked Nettaru to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

#WATCH Puttur | Body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified people in Bellare yesterday, being taken to his residence in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district BJP workers and members of different Hindu organisations present#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/QUaKfuQ8Pg — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Murder Investigation Underway

Police are probing various angles, including the assailants coming from neighbouring Kerala, into the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru.

Dakshina Kannada Rural district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane told the media that investigations are on though there is no breakthrough as of now. To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, the officer said, “that is one of the possibilities. We are working on various angles. We are on it.”

Following the incident, four police teams have been constituted to nab the assailants. Police also suspect the murder could have been carried out due to vengeance as a youth was murdered in the region a few days ago.

Karnataka CM Condemns Incident and Calls for Peace

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the culprits behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker will be arrested soon and punished as per law. The chief minister also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they will get justice. “People are outraged when an innocent person is killed, I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible,” said CM Bommai.

Bommai added that he had already spoken with Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the police officials in connection with the incident. “I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now some things cannot be said openly… (He was) murdered by deceit,” he added.

Assuring a prompt response, Bommai said, “The accused will be arrested and given severe punishment. This murder is a conspiracy…the government will take all necessary measures.”