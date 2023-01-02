Bengaluru Hikes AC Bus Fares From Jan 1, Cancels Free Rides On Sundays For Regular Pass Holders

The new hike in bus fares will make the users shell out 20 per cent extra money than what they are paying currently for bus tickets.

BMTC hikes Vajra AC bus fares in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Hikes AC Bus Fares: The state government-run AC buses in Bengaluru will cost you more from January 1 as the BMTC (Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation) announced a hike in AC bus fares. The new hike in bus fares will make the users shell out 20 per cent extra money than what they are paying currently for bus tickets.

Here Are The Revised Fares

The price of a monthly pass has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800, whereas the price of a daily pass increased from Rs 100 to Rs 120. The ticket fare for ordinary monthly pass holders of Vajra buses has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 25. However, the minimum fare which is Rs. 10 for Vajra buses is going to remain unchanged.

ವಜ್ರ‌ ಸೇವಗಳ‌ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಹಾಗೂ‌ ಮಾಸಿಕ ಪಾಸುಗಳ ದರ ಪರಿಷ್ಕರಣೆ

Fare revision of daily and monthly passes of vaja services pic.twitter.com/JTqbu3BSIj — BMTC (@BMTC_BENGALURU) December 30, 2022

BMTC Cancels Free Rides On Sunday For Regular Pass Holders

Meanwhile, BMTC has also announced that the free rides on Sunday for regular bus pass users will be cancelled from January. In December 2020, BMTC announced that regular bus pass holders can travel in Vajra buses on Sundays without any extra cost. On the other days, the regular pass holders used to pay Rs. 20 to travel in AC buses all day. This fare is now increased to Rs. 25 and BMTC announced that it is mandatory for all regular pass holders to buy the ticket in Vajra buses on all days.