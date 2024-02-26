Home

Body Chopped, Stuffed In Drum: Elderly Woman Killed In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 65-year-old woman was killed in Bengaluru's KR Puram area. Her chopped body was found in a drum kept at an isolate place.

Bengaluru: A shocking case of murder has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 65-year-old woman was brutally murdered in KR Puram area on Sunday evening. Police said that the body of the victim was found in pieces in a vacant lot adjacent to an abandoned house. The elderly woman was residing with her daughter in a rented flat near the KR Puram area. Cops stated that the accused chopped the victim’s hands and legs, allegedly discarding them elsewhere before dumping the remaining body parts in a drum.

