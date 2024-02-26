By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Body Chopped, Stuffed In Drum: Elderly Woman Killed In Bengaluru
Bengaluru: 65-year-old woman was killed in Bengaluru's KR Puram area. Her chopped body was found in a drum kept at an isolate place.
Bengaluru: A shocking case of murder has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 65-year-old woman was brutally murdered in KR Puram area on Sunday evening. Police said that the body of the victim was found in pieces in a vacant lot adjacent to an abandoned house. The elderly woman was residing with her daughter in a rented flat near the KR Puram area. Cops stated that the accused chopped the victim’s hands and legs, allegedly discarding them elsewhere before dumping the remaining body parts in a drum.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.