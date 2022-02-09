Bengaluru: Amid tension and violence across Karnataka, Bengaluru police commissioner on Wednesday banned gathering and protests in the city for two weeks. Notably, tense situation continued in Karnataka in the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row. The police have arrested 15 persons so far.Also Read - Malala Tweets On Ka'taka Hijab Row, Says 'Refusing To Let Girls Go To School In Hijab Is Horrifying'