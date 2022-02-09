Bengaluru: Amid tension and violence across Karnataka, Bengaluru police commissioner on Wednesday banned gathering and protests in the city for two weeks. Notably, tense situation continued in Karnataka in the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row. The police have arrested 15 persons so far.Also Read - Malala Tweets On Ka'taka Hijab Row, Says 'Refusing To Let Girls Go To School In Hijab Is Horrifying'

Also Read - Hijab Row LIVE: 'Let Students Follow Their Faith', Say Petitioners as HC Bats For Larger Bench

Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released; Check Full Schedule Here