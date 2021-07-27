Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai, who was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa government, has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka. The announcement was made by the BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance,” Basavaraj Bommai said.Also Read - Basavaraj Bommai Will Lead Karnataka In Path Of Development As CM, Says BS Yediyurappa

It is important to note that just like the former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Bommai is also from the politically influential Lingayat community.

Earlier today, initiating the formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership had directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party on Tuesday evening. "There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters earlier.

According to the reports, Basavaraj Bommai will take oath tomorrow at 3.30 PM. Talking to the media, Karnataka’s caretaker CM, BS Yediyurappa said, “We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM’s leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard.”

Reacting to the development, Karnataka BJP leader K Sudhakar said, “All MLAs took this unanimous decision. He commands respect, not just from the party even from outside the party. Basavaraj S Bommai will probably take oath tomorrow.”