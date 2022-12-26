COVID Restrictions Return in Karnataka Amid BF.7 Variant Scare. Full Guidelines Here

Covid Guidelines Karnataka: "Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions", said Karnataka Health Minister on Monday. .

Bengaluru: Amid Covid 4th wave scare, masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges in Karnataka. “Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions”, said Karnataka Health Minister on Monday.

This comes after health and disaster management ministers presided over a meeting with technical specialists to discuss the state’s guidelines. The meeting was attended by ministers, health department officials and the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19.

COVID-19 Restrictions In Karnataka

Wearing masks has been made compulsory inside closed spaces like restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges in Karnataka.

New Year celebrations allowed till 1 am in the state.

Pregnant women, children, elderly citizens and people with health issues must avoid public gatherings.

In Closed door events, the number of people allowed inside shouldn’t be more than the number of seats available.

Use of sanitisers, wearing face masks, and being fully vaccinated will be mandatory in schools.

Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, including China.

Moreover, the government also made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and airconditioned rooms.