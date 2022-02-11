Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday while hearing the Hijab row case asked the state government to reopen educational institutions. The court restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag inside the classrooms.Also Read - Hijab Row: Don't Make It National-Level Issue, Says SC On Plea Against Karnataka HC Order

Earlier, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court’s interim order calling for restraint on students from wearing Hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with Court. Also Read - Hijab Row: Muslim Students Approach SC As K'taka HC Asks Them Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Verdict

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month.