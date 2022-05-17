Karnataka Anti-conversion Bill Latest Update: Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday cleared the controversial anti-conversion law that was approved by the state cabinet by an ordinance. Despite massive protests by the Opposition and the Christian groups, the state government took the ordinance route to give effect to the law against religious conversions.Also Read - Karnataka Announces Free Electricity Up To 75 Units Every Month To Rural SC/ST Households

Last week, the state cabinet had promulgated an ordinance to give effect to the contentious law against religious conversions. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. Also Read - Zee Group Opens Its Technology And Innovation Centre In Bengaluru. Details Here

K'taka Gov promulgates Karnataka protection of right to freedom of religion ordinance 2022 It provides for protection of right to freedom of religion&prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion,allurement — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Also Read - Karnataka Cabinet Passes Ordinance On Anti-Conversion Bill, To Be Tabled In Next Assembly Session

However, it was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority.

“We had passed the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill (in the Legislative Assembly), due to certain reasons it was not passed in the Legislative Council. So the Cabinet today has decided to bring in an ordinance,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

During the passage of the bill in the Assembly, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said eight states have passed or were implementing such a law, and Karnataka would become the ninth one.

The bill that was passed by the Legislative Assembly provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The Bill also proposes an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

Moreover, the bill makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion there shall be a 3-10 year jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.