Karnataka Bandh Latest News Today: The day-long Karnataka bandh on Friday was called off after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday after his requests to withdraw the strike.

In the meantime, several pro-Kannada organisations said they will just extend support and not participate in the day-long bandh. The organization opposing the bandh included the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, auto, schools and college and shopping malls associations and several other commercial establishments and transport organisations.

It must be noted that Nagaraj had called for a state-wide bandh on Friday demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in the state over its alleged "repeated involvement in anti-Karnataka activities" in Belagavi region of north Karnataka.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Wednesday urged the pro-Kannada outfits to withdraw their bandh call. He had said, “Strong action has been taken against the MES activists who indulged in vandalism in Belagavi. Legal provisions will be examined to ban MES. Karnataka bandh is not appropriate. Bandh is not a solution for the problems.”