Bengaluru: The tally of Omicron variant cases in Karnataka rose to three after a 34-year-old returnee from South Africa tested positive on Sunday. With this, the total cases of the new COVID-19 variant in India have climbed to 36.

"Third case of Omicron detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. Five primary and 15 secondary contacts traced and their samples sent for testing," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K, while briefing media about the new case.

Notably, India's first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were both reported from Karnataka. The first patient was a 66-year-old foreign national and the second was a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor who was initially discharged from hospital, but later asked to return when he was detected with Omicron.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Health Department released fresh guidelines for the discharge of COVID-19 patients who have recovered after testing positive for the Omicron variant. Under the new guidelines, patients with ‘moderate’ COVID can be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms provided certain criteria are met.

The criteria includes:

Being free of any COVID symptom for at least three consecutive days

Oxygen levels of more than 95 per cent without any O2 support for at least four consecutive days

Two negative RT-PCR test reports at 24 hours apart

The guidelines further said that even after discharge, patients are advised to be home quarantine for seven more days, with self-monitoring for symptoms and follow-ups from the district surveillance officer.