Bengaluru: In the wake of a fall in the daily COVID case count, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government on Friday lifted the weekend curfew with immediate effect. The decision to lift the restriction was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister earlier in the day. "The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew", R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister told reporters after the meeting.

Following a surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing Covid curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka health minister K. Sudhakar had given clear hints of the lifting of weekend and night curfews in the state. "It is going to be a Good Friday. There are no admissions in ICUs and ventilators due to Covid. It is clinically a good sign. The fatality rate has remained at five per cent only. The death rate is very low," he had said.

“While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers,” R Ashok had stated yesterday, adding that there are around 15 to 20 districts in Karnataka where Covid-19 cases are low, while in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru the numbers are rising.

Yesterday, the state recorded 47,754 cases against 22,143 discharges and 29 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 18.48 per cent. Bengaluru had recorded 30,540 cases, while 13,195 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the city on Thursday.

Hassan district (1,840) recorded maximum number of cases after Bengaluru, followed by Tumakuru (1,622), Mandya (1,512), and Mysuru (1,352). The state presently has a recovery rate of 90.17 per cent, while its daily positivity rate is 18.48 per cent.