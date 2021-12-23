Karnataka Omicron Latest News Today: Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday confirmed that 12 new cases of Omicron were confirmed in the state, taking the tally to 31. Notably, Karnataka was the first state to detect the Omicron case in the India when two returnees from South Africa tested positive for the new variant. Taking to Twitter, Dr Sudhakar K shared the details of the new Omicron cases.Also Read - DJs, Cultural Events a 'NO-NO' During Christmas, New Year Amid Omicron in THESE States

20 year female, Bengaluru 56 year male, Bengaluru 54 year female, Bengaluru 27 year male, Mangaluru (returning from from Ghana) 31 year male, Bengaluru (returning from UK) 42 year male, Bengaluru (returning from UK) 18 year female, Bengaluru (returning from UK) 21 year male, Bengaluru (returning from UK) 49 year female, Bengaluru (returning from Denmark) 11 year female, Bengaluru (returning from UK) 59 year female, Bengaluru (returning from Nigeria) 9 year female, Mysore (returning from Switzerland)

12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31:

1.20 yr female, Bengaluru

2.56 yr male, Bengaluru

3.54 yr female, Bengaluru

4.27 yr male, Mangaluru (returning from from Ghana)

1/3….#Omicron #COVID19 @BSBommai @mansukhmandviya — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 23, 2021

Also Read - Omicron in India: States Bring Back Lockdown-Like Curbs; PM Modi to Hold Meeting Today | State-Wise List of Restrictions Imposed Here

In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron, the Karnataka government on Wednesday had directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. Also Read - Omicron in India: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Urges People to Follow THESE 2 Steps to Avoid New Variant

Issuing a fresh order, the state government said 19 cases of super spreader Omicron variant have been detected and “if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in number of new infections.

In the order, principal secretary, health and family welfare, TK Anil Kumar said the primary and secondary contacts should be identified within 24 hours of reporting of COVID positive case.

He added that the primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eight day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of COVID positive reporting.

In the similar manner, the order stated that the international travelers from high risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival, until the follow-up and repeat RT-PCR test on the eighth day.