Hijab Row: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered reopening of schools up to class 10 from Monday which were closed owing to the violence that erupted over the wearing hijab by students. Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM also appealed students to maintain peace and tranquility. “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later, ” he said.Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Bommai To Decide on Reopening of Schools Today

“The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides,” he added. Also Read - ‘Girls In Hijab Not Allowed’: Mumbai College Stokes Controversy, Dismisses Claims Later

The chief minister also informed that in the second stage, the government will decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court Appeals Students Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Matter Is Resolved

Important Updates on Hijab Row:

The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. Posted the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting Thursday evening with state education Minister BC Nagesh and decided to reopen schools in the state upto class 10.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde appeared for Udupi students brought in the Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules 1995 during the hearing of the Hijab row in the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently list a plea challenging the Karanataka government rule on dress code that created a raging controversy over wearing hijab. A Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter today afternoon while expressing hesitation about the apex court’s intervention at present.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday appealed to political parties against staging protests or disturbing peace for political gains over the ‘hijab’ row in neighbouring Karnataka. Addressing media persons here, the minister said it was “not appropriate” to stage protests in Maharashtra over any issue that has roots in some other state.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said he has called a meeting of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments in the evening to take a decision on extending the closure of schools and colleges. “We will take stock of the developments that have taken place till now,” he said.

“All organisations have the responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony. We will wait for the court order. In democracy, we have to respect the court’s order,” the Chief Minister said. The Karnataka high court on Thursday passed an interim order allowing the opening of colleges but that no student should insist on wearing “religious clothes” until the time the court decides the matter.

What Supreme Court Said:

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab’ row from the Karnataka High Court to itself. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing as also decide it.

Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the apex court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It’s spreading across the country. After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, All right, we will see.

At the outset, Sibal said the matter pertained to what is happening in Karnataka and it is spreading all over and now children from all over the country are getting involved and in the meantime, the examinations are two months away. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said, Please wait. We cannot do anything. Let the high court decide. Why should we look into it immediately. Let the high court hear the matter. Today also the matter is listed before a three-judge bench that is what the information is.