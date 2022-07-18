Bengaluru/Karnataka: Bengaluru police on Monday swung into action after National Hill View Public School in RR Nagar received a bomb threat via email. Upon receiving the threatening mail, the school management shifted the children to an alternate campus as a security measure. Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police rushed to the spot.Also Read - Craving A Beach Day? Here Are The 5 Cleanest Beaches In India One Just Cannot Resist | See Pics

"A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises", news agency ANI quoted Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru as saying.

Earlier this year in April, 5 schools in the city had received bomb threats. "A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, this is not a joke. Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands," the threat mail stated

Schools That Received Bomb Threats In April Were:-

1. DPS Varthur

2. Gopalan International School

3. New Academy School

4. St. Vincent Paul Schoo…

5. Indian Public School Govindpura

6. Ebenezer International School, electronic city.