Updated: January 6, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking: National Public School in Karnataka Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated to Safer Place

Bengaluru: National Public School, a school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Friday morning. Soon after the threat call was received, the school administration evacuated the students to a safe place while a bomb disposal squad is inspecting the area.

According to news agency ANI, the bomb threat received by the NPS School in Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS.

“We’ve ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done,” said Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP, West Bengaluru.

Published Date: January 6, 2023 2:45 PM IST

