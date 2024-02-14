Home

Bengaluru’s Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Pending Tax Amount, Read Details Here

Bengaluru: The Rockline Mall located in Karnataka’s Bengaluru was sealed on Wednesday by tax officials for non-payment of taxes. A video that is going viral on social media showed officers of Corporation Revenue sealing the mall.

ANI news agency has also shared a video from the site where the officers are busy with the sealing process. It is a popular mall owned that is owned by leading Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh. Notably, the Rockline mall was inaugurated in 2011 by the then-state Home Minister R Ashoka.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Rockline Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to non-payment of due tax. Corporation Revenue Officers sealed the Mall today. pic.twitter.com/zK1zbXOe7M — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

The development comes as the officials on Wednesday visited the mall along with marshals and locked the mall. The BBMP senior officials including the zonal commissioner visited the mall and sealed it.

Giving details, the BBMP officials said the Rockline Mall has not paid the property tax of Rs 11.51 crore. The BBMP had issued a notice to the mall to clear the dues but still, the dues were not cleared. The BBMP officials said that since then the mall authorities have failed to pay the property tax.

Who is Rockline Venkatesh?

Rockline Venkatesh, the owner of the Rockline Mall in Bengaluru, is one of the top producers of not just Kannada film industry but South India. After being associated with the South film industry, he turned independent producer with ‘Belli Modagalu’ in 1992. After that , there has been no looking back for him as he went on to produce movies of almost all the big names of the Kannada film industry including Dr Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Jaggesh, Sudeep, Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

What is interesting to note that he has also made ‘Lingaa’ with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and Ravi Teja’s ‘Power’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.