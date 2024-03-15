  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Breaking News: FIR filed Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Case Registered Under POCSO

Breaking News: FIR filed Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Case Registered Under POCSO

Breaking News: FIR filed Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Case Registered Under POCSO

Published: March 15, 2024 8:36 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking
Breaking News: FIR filed Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Case Registered Under POCSO

Breaking News: FIR filed Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Case Registered Under POCSO

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.