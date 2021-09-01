Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures against the new variants of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines and made RT-PCR test mandatory for international travellers from Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. In the fresh order, the Karnataka government said the guidelines also apply to the travellers from earlier listed countries such as UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil.Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Get Information About Vaccine Availability on Google Maps, Google Search and Google Assistant | Here’s How to Use It

Fresh guidelines: Giving further details, the state government said that the passengers arriving from the above countries will on their arrival at Kempegowda International Airport or other entry airports have to provide sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the guidelines.

However, the state government said the international passengers from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for the result of their samples and they will leave the airport only after their result comes negative.

In its previous order, the state government had made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil.

Copy of the fresh order:

Domestic guidelines: On August 31, the state government had issued a separate order for domestic travelles from other states and said people entering Karnataka from neighbouring Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week even if they are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report. This was announced by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The measure was also applicable to air passengers from Kerala and they can choose a hotel of their choice, which had been designated for institutional quarantine.

Such travellers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for COVID-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go.

The health minister also said that the state government is working out a strategy in consultation with experts on how to further strengthen the COVID prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar.

He also said the government may take “even more” stringent measures in the border districts to control the spread of COVID-19.

The government has imposed stringent restrictions in view of increasing number of COVID cases in Kerala.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (359), as the city saw 232 discharges and seven deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,412.

Out of 21 deaths reported on Wednesday seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among new cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, Kodagu was next with 95, Mysuru and Udupi logged 91 each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,196, followed by Mysuru 1,76,170 and Tumakuru 1,19,284.