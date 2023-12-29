Home

Mangaluru Airport Gets Bomb Threat, Email Says Several Airports Will Be Blown Off, Probe Underway

Breaking News: Mangaluru Airport Gets Bomb Threat, Email Says Several Airports Will Be Blown Off, Probe Underway

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) authorities received a bomb threat through an email claiming that explosives had been planted in a plane at the airport, police said. Search operation was carried out soon after the email was received, police added.

Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named Funing,’ they said.

The email from xonocikonoci10@beeble.com’ read: ”There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; Funing’”. The airport authorities noticed the email at 11.20 am Wednesday and immediately informed the city police, who carried out a detailed search at the airport.

Giving details, city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said security was tightened outside the airport by setting up additional check posts.

An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out, he said. The Bajpe police inspector also held a meeting with the airport authorities. Later, based on a complaint by the Adani airport authorities, Bajpe police registered a case for an offence punishable under Section 507 of the IPC after getting permission from the local court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.