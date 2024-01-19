Home

Under-Construction School Building Collapses In Bengaluru; 2 Dead, Several Injured

School Building Collapses In Bengaluru; Soon after receiving information, the Anekal Police and the fire department reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Bengaluru: At least two people died and several others injured as an under-construction school building collapsed in Anekal taluk in Bengaluru on Friday. The incident was reported when 15 labourers were working at the construction site.

Speaking to India Today, Mallikarjun Balbandi, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), said the building was collapsed during the construction of a portico on the second floor of the structure of St. Agnes School near Baderahalli in Anekal taluk.

Soon after receiving information, the jurisdictional police, ambulance services, and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

The official further added that the debris at the building site has been cleared out and no one is trapped under it. He also added that two of the 13 wounded labourers sustained “grievous injuries”.

He stated that the Anekal Police and the fire department have reached the spot and started the rescue operation and injured individuals have been shifted to Anekal government hospital for treatment. Reports suggest that these workers were natively from Karnataka, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

In a similar incident that was reported last month, one person was killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru’s Suddaguntepalya. Bengaluru DCP South East, CK Baba had said that the incident was reported during excavation work and one worker was killed in the accident.

Another incident was reported in November 2023, a Nursery school run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Nagara Palike (BBMP) was also collapsed, damaging several vehicles. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.