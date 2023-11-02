Home

Karnataka on High Alert After Zika Virus Detected Near Bengaluru, State Implements Preventive Measures

The Karnataka health authorities swung into action immediately after the Zika virus was detected and initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday said Zika virus has been detected near Bengaluru and all fever cases in the area are now being analysed. As per the health department, the virus was detected in a mosquito in Chikkaballapur after it was sent for examination in August.

After the virus was detected, the Karnataka Health Department has issued an alert in the 5-kilometre radius of Talkaebetta from where the sample belonged.

“As many as 100 samples were collected from across the state. Six were from Chikkaballapur and five of them tested negative. One was positive,” said Dr S Mahesh, District Health Officer.

Authorities aid the samples of three patients, who had high fever, have been sent for pathological analysis.

It should be noted that the mosquito found carrying the virus was among the several samples collected during a statewide drive. The results came on October 25.

For the general information, the Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The Zika virus was first detected in Uganda in 1947.

The health department said in a statement that in 68 different places of the state, mosquitoes were tested for the presence of Zika virus in their bodies. Likewise, samples were taken from six locations of Chikkaballapura district.

The state health authorities swung into action immediately after the development and initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Special meetings have already been held by the health authorities and officers have been given clear directions to mitigate the crisis in the initial stages.

The officers have collected blood samples of 30 pregnant women and seven persons with fever symptoms and sent them for testing to Bengaluru. The samples were collected from the villages located in the five km radius of Talakayala Betta village. The officers had personally visited Venkatapura, Dibburahalli, Bachchanahalli, Vaddahalli and others and taken stock of the situation. Chikkaballapura District Health Officer Mahesh Kumar had confirmed the detection of Zika virus in Chikkaballapura district.

