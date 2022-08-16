Bengaluru: Several banners with the photo of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was torn by some people in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Tuesday, a day after another group allegedly removed a poster of Savarkar and put up one of Tipu Sultan in Shivamogga district of the state, leading to violent clashes in the area.Also Read - Savarkar, Tipu Sultan Flex Row: Karnataka Police Arrests 4 in Shivamogga as Tension Prevails

As per reports, the banner of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar that was torn down was installed in front of Empress College in Tumakuru. Notably, the banner was installed as part of Independence Day celebrations in the college.

On Tuesday, at least four people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Shivamogga district after a clash broke out amid communal tension over a banner featuring the image of Savarkar.

Reports suggested that the communal clash in the area broke out after a group allegedly removed a poster of Savarkar and put up one of Tipu Sultan.

On Monday, prohibitory orders were imposed in Shivamogga city after the clash broke out in the district over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex row. Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city.

Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the national tricolor at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.

The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar’s flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.