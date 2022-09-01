Bengaluru: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, was on Thursday night arrested by the Karnataka Police. Earlier, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls. The seer has been taken to a government hospital in Chitradurga for a medical check-up.Also Read - Bengaluru Turns Venice as Heavy Downpour Brings Life to Standstill, Karnataka Seeks Centre’s Help | Highlights

“The due procedure will be followed. Medical test and investigation will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before judge,” Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, Karnataka, said. Also Read - Ganeshotsav at Idgah: 3-Day Festivities Begin After Karnataka HC Allows Puja at Hubbali Ground, Security Beefed up

The Karnataka Police earlier in the day had detained the mutt hostel warden, Rashmi, in connection with the rape case. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Karnataka High Court Allows Celebrations At Idgah Ground

The rape case was filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by the Mysuru city police after a complaint was filed on behalf of two minors. As per the complaint, two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying at the school run by the mutt, were sexually abused for over three-and-a-half years by the seer.

The sexual harassment case was first registered against the Lingayat seer by a child welfare committee in Mysuru on August 26, on behalf of the minor girls who left the mutt hostel in July. And then the case was transferred to Chitradurga where the mutt is located.

The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, being taken to police station after which he will be taken for medical test. He is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure. pic.twitter.com/iKsxA0ye59 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

However, Shivamurthy Sharanaru claimed that the allegations framed against him were part of a long-drawn conspiracy and he also claimed that he would be proved innocent in the case. He also went on to defend that the case was the handiwork of his adversaries who tend to resort to blackmail or ‘roll call’ as a method to gain power.

The arrest of the sheer comes following protests by Dalit organisations.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Murugha Math in Chitradurga along with party leaders DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal. The Murugha Mutt is also known to be an influential institution with a long list of politicians visiting regularly. The pontiff also gave Gandhi the ‘Lingadeekshe’, which is an official ceremony inviting a person into the Lingayat sect.

Speaking about it, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha said, “This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings, and in our own people. As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially. The Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics and interference in this case. The girls deserve nothing but justice.”

“If there is even an iota of doubt that interests of justice will be served better if this case is transferred outside Karnataka, then that too should be considered. In this case, not only do perceptions matter but restoring confidence in the health of our society is important. All of us have a crucial role to play in that respect,” the MP added.

Karnataka minister V Somanna on Monday said, “Let the police investigate the case and let the truth come out. It is not appropriate to speak on the case as an investigation is underway,” Somanna said.