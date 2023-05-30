Home

Karnataka

Breaking: Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Karnataka’s Belagavi

Breaking: Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Karnataka’s Belagavi

Breaking: Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Karnataka’s Belagavi

Breaking: Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Karnataka’s Belagavi

Belagavi: A two-seater training aircraft, reportedly belonging to Redbird Aviation, suffered a technical glitch and made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Tuesday. As per preliminary reports, both pilots sustained minor injuries and have been shifted to an Air Force hospital for medical treatment.

The incident happened after the training aircraft, carrying a pilot and a trainee pilot, took off at 9:30 AM from Sambra airport in Belagavi. After facing a technical glitch mid-air, the aircraft landed on a farm field at Honnihala village in Belagavi.

You may like to read

Notably, it was a training aircraft for the trainers of the Flight Training Centre in Belagavi. Soon after the incident was reported, the Airforce personnel, training school authorities, and fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Trending Now

Airport officials said no casualties were reported in the incident as the pilot managed to land the aircraft on farmland at a controlled speed.

Apart from the officials, farmers and other locals rushed to the spot for the rescue operation of the crash-landed aircraft.

It should be noted that General VK Singh (retired), Union minister of state for ministry of civil aviation, had earlier inaugurated the Redbird Flight Training Academy at Belagavi Airport under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative on March 29, 2023.

For the unversed, the Redbird Flight Training Academy is a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- approved flight training organisation that was established in 2017.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES