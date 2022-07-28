Mangaluru: A youth, Fazil hacked to death by an unidentified group in Surathkal, in outskirts of Mangaluru, reported ANI. “He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Sec 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur,” says Police CommissionerAlso Read - Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed in Hanumangarh, Internet Suspended | 10 Points

Karnataka | A youth, Fazil hacked to death by an unidentified group in Surathkal, in outskirts of Mangaluru “He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Sec 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur,” says Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/QliZy3cfUa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Also Read - BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked to Death in Karnataka's Puttur; Sec 144 Imposed After Protest Erupts

More details awaited. Also Read - Karnataka Moral Policing: Hindu Outfits Warn If Police Can't Do It's Job To Curb Drugs, They Will

Breaking: Youth Hacked to Death in Karnataka, Sec 144 Imposed in Parts of Mangaluru

Breaking: Youth Hacked to Death in Karnataka, Sec 144 Imposed in Parts of Mangaluru