New Delhi: A businessman in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly setting his son on fire after an argument broke out between the two over settlement of accounts. The businessman’s son later died due to burn injuries.Also Read - Bengaluru Man 'Hacks' IndiGo Website To Find His Lost Luggage; Know What Happens Next

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place in Bengaluru’s Valmiki Nagar.

A video shared on Twitter showed the victim coming out of a building as he is confronted by his father. The victim is then seen pleading his father but the businessman lights a matchstick and throws at him. Moments after this, the victim is seen running from the scene with his clothes on fire.

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a father set his son on fire. The incident is said to have happened on April 1st. Surendra, a businessman & resident of #Bengaluru set his son Arpit on fire over financial issues.#Karnataka #Bangalore #DisturbingVisuals pic.twitter.com/c7A178RyoU — Safa 🇮🇳 (@SafaSpeaks) April 7, 2022

(Disclaimer: Visuals above might be disturbing for some viewers)

Locals tried to douse the fire and took the victim to the Victoria hospital, according to a report by NDTV. The victim had reportedly suffered 60 burn injuries and battled for his life at the hospital for two days. He later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at the hospital on Thursday.

A case was registered against the victim’s father after a complaint was filed by the neighbours. The police have arrested the businessman and further probe is underway.