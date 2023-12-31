Home

‘Hasn’t Paid A Single Paisa For Drought Relief’: Karnataka CM Slams Centre

CM Siddaramaiah said that the Union government had not released a single paisa towards drought relief in Karnataka even after the people of the state were suffering from severe drought.

Sindhanur: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Central Government on Saturday for not releasing funds for drought relief in the state. He stated that the Union Government had not released ‘a single paisa,’ even as the people of the state were suffering from severe drought. “We Kannadigas give 4 lakh crores of tax to the centre every year. But the Centre gives back only 52 thousand crores. Even in times of drought distress, the Centre has not released a single rupee,” the CM said.

The Karnataka CM was addressing a gathering in Raichur district’s Sindhanur on Saturday, after inaugurating the Timmapur Lift Irrigation Project, the golden jubilee celebrations of the government degree college, and laying the foundation stone for the Jal Jeevan Mission project and initiating several development works.

CM Siddaramaiah urged people of the state to ask MPs why assistance towards drought relief had not been released yet.

“The BJP is not able to digest the fact that we have implemented all five guarantees. Modi had said that the state would get financially bankrupt. But his words are again proven wrong,” he said.

“120 crore women have traveled by bus for free. Rs. 2000 every month is transferred to the accounts of 1.16 crore women. Thus, every family is saving 5-6 thousand rupees per month,” he added.

Continuing his attack on the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah alleged that the previous BJP government ‘misappropriated’ the funds in the name of irrigation.

“But we will provide essential irrigation facilities to the people of the state,” he said, adding, “Sindhanur has got 80 per cent irrigation facilities till now. MLAs are committed to provide 100 per cent irrigation. Our government is committed to provide all cooperation and uplift the lives of farmers. Our government is ready to build the Navile Balancing Dam.”

Earlier, the state cabinet expressed serious concerns over the delay in the release of drought relief funds by the Central government.

Last week, CM Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to fasten the process of releasing drought relief funds.

He also highlighted that he had written to the Centre seeking changes in the norms to declare drought fund, but he got no response. “They (Centre) have neither made any changes, nor have they responded to my letter,” he said.

Responding to a question on an alleged remark by BJP state President B Y Vijayendra that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar was conspiring to make Siddaramaiah step down from the state’s top post, he said, ‘We will look into our party issues.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.