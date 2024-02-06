Home

Chalo Delhi Protest Call By Karnataka CM Against ‘Financial Tyranny’ Of Centre; Demonstration At Jantar Mantar Tomorrow

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced a 'Chalo Delhi' call to protest against the 'financial tyranny' of the Centre; the demonstration will take place at Jantar Mantar on Feb 7, 2024. Know details..

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader has called for a protest; its not happening in the state and is not similar to Bengaluru Bandh, but its taking place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The call for ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar has been made against the ‘financial tyranny’ of the Centre, i.e. according to the state government, there has allegedly been a lack of tax devolution and grants-in-aid to the State. The Chalo Delhi Protest will take place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 and the details regarding the same have been divulged by the Karnataka CM himself, in a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Know all about this protest call…

Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.