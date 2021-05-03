Bengaluru: Amid an oxygen shortage crisis in hospitals of cities across India that have been badly hit by the second wave of COVID-19, 24 patients died at a government hospital in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The deaths of patients at Chamarajanagar District Hospital were due to oxygen shortage and other reasons, informed District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar. “We are waiting for the death audit report,” he said. Also Read - 12 Covid-19 Patients Die Due To Oxygen Shortage in Delhi's Batra Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa spoke to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident. The CM has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said.

According to a health bulletin, the state’s COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases.

As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state.